UN structure does not serve global justice, Erdoğan says

The current structure of the United Nations does not have a just representation of power, particularly for Muslims, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said yesterday.

"Do not expect anything like justice from the U.N. Security Council and the United Nations, do not search for it, there is no such thing [there]," Erdoğan said at an award ceremony for Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA).

Erdoğan said that Muslims are not given the right to speak about their issues and international problems at the Security Council. "The fact that the Islamic world, which has a population of 1.7 billion, does not have a permanent member in the UN Security Council, is a result of this irregularity," he added.

The president said that the U.N. is not acting as a supra-national body and added: "There are 195 members, five are permanent and there are 15 non-permanent members. Is there any significant influence of the 15 non-permanent members? No." Erdoğan went on to say that this is the reason he calls for reforms in the UN Security Council under his slogan "the world is bigger than five."

"The world is bigger than five" is a famous slogan repeatedly used by Erdoğan to criticize the five permanent Security Council members: China, France, Russia, the U.K. and the U.S.