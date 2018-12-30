Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan to visit Turkey, meet Erdoğan this week

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan this week will pay a two-day official visit to Turkey, according to Pakistani officials.

Khan's first official visit to Turkey after taking office this August comes at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, and adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Khan will leave for Turkey on Wednesday, Mohammad Faisal, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman, confirmed to Anadolu Agency.

During the visit, Khan will meet Erdogan and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as exchange views on regional and international developments, said the premier's spokesperson.

Khan will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors in Ankara.

"Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic and unparalleled ties based on a common religious and cultural legacy that dates back centuries. The two countries have excellent political, economic, defense, cultural and people-to-people relations that continue to grow from strength to strength each passing year," said the spokesperson.

Khan's visit will reinforce historic ties between the governments and peoples of "the two brotherly countries," and also help explore new areas of bilateral cooperation and collaboration, particularly in the area of economic, trade and commercial relations, he added.

Khan and Erdogan are also expected to discuss the ongoing Afghan peace process.

On Dec. 17, visiting Khan in Islamabad, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu invited the Pakistani premier to visit Turkey.

Khan also extended an invitation to Erdoğan and his Cabinet to visit Pakistan.