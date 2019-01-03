Top Pakistani, Iraqi authorities visit Turkey to discuss bilateral relations

Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are paying an official visit to Turkey today to enhance bilateral relations through high-level meetings.

The two foreign leaders visiting Ankara upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, happen to be the first international guests of the President in the year 2019.

Erdoğan and Khan are expected to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as exchange views on regional and international developments, said the premier's spokesperson.

During his two-day visit, Khan will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors in Ankara tomorrow. Khan and Erdoğan are also expected to discuss the ongoing Afghan peace process. "This visit is a herald for change as both President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Khan are recognized by winning the hearts of millions of voters," İbrahim Qazi, a political analyst, told Anadolu Agency (AA), adding that the visit will contribute to enhance bilateral relations between Ankara and Islamabad.

International relations analyst Ullah Han also told AA that the visit is an opportunity for Khan to strengthen his economic and defense ties with Ankara.

Erdoğan also has a meeting with the Iraqi President, where two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations between Ankara and Baghdad and exchange views on regional developments, particularly Syria after the United States' decision to pull out from the war-torn country.

In addition to the diplomatic agenda, the two leaders are expected to discuss improving economic relations in terms of energy and transportation, as well as touch upon the negative effects of customs controls on trade.

During the meeting, fight against terrorism, specifically operations in Sulaymaniyah and Qandil regions where PKK are active, is also expected to be on agenda.