US delegation came to Turkey for their own probe on FETÖ, Justice Minister Gül says

The U.S. delegation consisted of judiciary and law enforcement officials arrived in Turkey for their ongoing probe on the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), Justice Minister Abulhamit Gül said Saturday.

Gül's comments came in a breakfast meeting Ankara represtatives of Turkish newspapers and broadcasters.

Gül said that there is an ongoing investigation conducted by the New York County District Attorney's Office, and two prosecutors came from New York and Washington, D.C. "They previously requested witness statements [from ongoing FETÖ trials in Turkey]. As Turkey, we have accepted their requests within the scope of international conventions and judicial assistance. Through evidence we presented to the U.S., we have seen that they were on-point demands. We will try to give all documents and information," Gül said.

He added that Turkey also presented all documents and information regarding the assasination team that tried to kill President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the July 15, 2016 botched coup attempt.

Gül said that the U.S. delegation saw that the trials are concluded in Turkey through evidence.

The minister noted that the ongoing U.S. investigation on FETÖ and its leader Fetullah Gülen's extradition to Turkey over the coup attempt and other trials are separate issues. "Political approaches are also effective in extradition issues. But our approach is judicial," Gül said.

"The investigation in the U.S. is conducted on the money laundering and illegal activies," he added.

Gül said that he might visit the U.S. after the new attorney general takes office.



*Contributed by Sinan Öztürk / Istanbul