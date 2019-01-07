VP Oktay to attend Maduro’s swearing-in ceremony

Vice President Fuat Oktay will be in Caracas representing Turkey in Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in ceremony to be held on January 10, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Venezuelan counterpart late Monday, adding that he will not be able to attend due to busy schedule in a phone call, in which bilateral relations were discussed.

The parties also reiterated their willingness to advance cooperation between the two countries.

Erdoğan also told Maduro that Turkey pays great attention to prosperity, stability and peace in the Latin American country.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won a second term in office in May.

Maduro, 55, won some 5.8 million votes, or 68 percent of the total, while main opposition candidate Henri Falcon won 1.8 million votes or 21.2 percent.

Turnout was around 46 percent — the lowest in a presidential race in two decades of revolution. About 20.5 million people were eligible to vote, but many analysts predicted a low turnout after the opposition alliance Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) called on voters to boycott the poll.