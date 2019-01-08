Presidential Spokesman Kalın, Trump aide Bolton discuss US pullout from Syria

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın on Tuesday held a meeting on Syria with White House National Security Adviser John Bolton at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Bolton and Kalın had a productive discussion regarding the United States' decision to withdraw from Syria, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council Garrett Marquis said after the meeting.

Marquis added in a statement that the two sides had identified further issues for dialogue and that the U.S. looks forward to ongoing military-to-military consultations.

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and James Jeffrey, the U.S. special representative for Syria and the special envoy for the anti-Daesh coalition, also attended the meeting that lasted a little over two hours.

Kalın addressed members of the press Tuesday afternoon about the closed-door meeting. Regarding Turkey's policy on Syria, he said Turkey has taken a "decisive approach from the beginning" to protect Syria's territorial integrity and to rid it of terrorists.

Referring to comments made by Bolton on the PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG), Kalın said, "The YPG cannot be representatives of our Kurdish brothers."

Kalın reiterated that Turkey will coordinate with the U.S. on its stated plans to withdraw troops from Syria. He said he told Bolton that the Manbij road map agreed upon by the two NATO allies should not be delayed.

The most important issues regarding U.S. involvement in Syria is that they collect weapons given to the YPG and end support for the terrorist group, Kalın said. "Turkey's expectation is that the U.S. retrieves all the weapons it supplied to the YPG terrorists; and closes its 16 military bases in Syria or transfers them to local forces."

In response to a question from a reporter about a red file he was seen giving to Bolton, Kalın said he gave Trump's adviser documents regarding the YPG's human rights violations in the Syrian territories under the terrorists' control.

Asked about the possibility of a Turkish cross-border operation beginning before the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, Kalın said: "Turkey's position is that we can coordinate with anyone but we cannot seek permission from any party. Turkey must consider its own priorities to make its own plans."

Kalın also said that the number of Syrian refugees returning home will continue to increase as security is restored.

The U.S. delegation is scheduled to hold talks with National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar later on Tuesday.

Dunford is also expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart Gen. Yaşar Güler.