Presidential Spokesman Kalın, Trump aide Bolton discuss US' Syria pullout

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın on Tuesday held a meeting on Syria with White House National Security Adviser John Bolton at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Bolton and Kalın had a productive discussion regarding the United States' decision to withdraw from Syria, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council Garrett Marquis said after the meeting.

Marquis added in a statement that the two sides had identified further issues for dialogue and that the U.S. looks forward to ongoing military-to-military consultations.

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford and James Jeffrey, the U.S. special representative for Syria and the special envoy for the anti-Daesh coalition, also attended the meeting that lasted a little over two hours.

The U.S. delegation is scheduled to hold talks with National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar later on Tuesday.

Dunford is also expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler.