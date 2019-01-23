Turkey-Russia solidarity to contribute to regional peace, Erdoğan says

Solidarity between Turkey and Russia will contribute to regional peace, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdoğan said that cooperation between the two countries continues to strengthen.

Erdoğan is accompanied on his one-day working visit by a delegation including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) President Hakan Fidan, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın and Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Turkey and Russia have cooperated on many issues in Syria in the past year through seven face-to-face meetings and 18 phone meetings. Of such meetings, a particularly important one saw the materialization of the Sochi deal. In September 2018 Erdoğan and Putin agreed, following their talks in Sochi, to establish a demilitarized zone in Idlib in order to decrease tension and prevent a new conflict in the province.