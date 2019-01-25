Presidential Press Officer Göktaş appointed as Turkey’s Vatican ambassador

Presidential Press Officer Lütfullah Göktaş was appointed as the Turkish Ambassador to the Vatican, according to a presidential decree published in the official gazette Friday.

Göktaş's former post, the position of presidential press officer, will be transferred to the office of presidential communications, currently chaired by Fahrettin Altun.

Altun became the presidential communications director last July.

Born in 1963, Göktaş worked in several Turkish media outlets before becoming President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Press Officer in 2011.

In a statement he shared on his Twitter account, Göktaş said he was honored with the appointment and thanked Erdoğan, as well as his former coworkers, for the past eight years in his post.