Turkey hails adoption of autonomy law for Muslim region in Philippines

Filipino Muslims to look for Turkey's support after autonomy vote

Turkey on Sunday welcomed the adoption of Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), which establishes an autonomous region for the Muslims living in the southern Philippines.

"We welcome that the Bangsamoro Organic Law, establishing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in the southern Philippines, was adopted by people of the region according to the official results of the referendum," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Philippines' landmark BOL was officially ratified on Friday following a referendum win on granting comprehensive autonomy to Moro Muslims.

Ratification of the BOL means the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) in the southern Philippines will be replaced with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

"This development is of utmost importance to end the decadeslong conflict and for the establishment of a final, just and lasting peace in the region," the ministry said.

It also appreciated the efforts of the Government of the Philippines, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and other parties for "achieving this milestone" for peace in the region.

"Turkey has actively supported the Southern Philippines Peace Process through leading the Independent Decommissioning Body since its inception in 2014 within the framework of the consensus reached by the Government of Philippines and the MILF," it said, adding that the country would continue its contribution for the peace process.

The law, signed by the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte last year, is set to provide comprehensive autonomy to Muslims, in addition to judicial and economic advances.

Under the law, courts of Islamic law will open in the region, and the Philippines' central government will transfer its administrative authorities in Mindanao to the Bangsamoro government.

The waters in the Bangsamoro region will be simultaneously managed by the national government and Bangsamoro government.

The autonomous government will be responsible for the management of energy resources.

In addition, the former Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters will be able to join official forces.