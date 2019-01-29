UN special rapporteur denied entry into Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

U.N. Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial and Arbitrary Executions Agnes Callamard, who is in Turkey to discuss the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, denied entry into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post and a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents at its consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, provoking an international outcry.

In a statement last week, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said Callamard would begin an international investigation into Khashoggi's murder, starting with a visit to Turkey from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2. The statement said Callamard would examine the evidence to determine the nature and extent of the responsibility of governments and individuals in the killing of the journalist, as well as reactions and steps taken by those governments regarding the murder. Callamard said Sunday she has also requested information from other authorities, including in the United States.