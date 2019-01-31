Greek PM Tsipras to meet with President Erdoğan on Turkey visit next week

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will pay a two-day official visit to Turkey on Feb. 5 to 6, a Greek official said on Thursday.

Tsipras' visit will come upon an invitation by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said in a press conference.

Following the meeting in capital Ankara on Tuesday, Erdoğan and Tsipras will hold a joint press conference, which will be followed by a dinner in honor of Greek leader, Tzanakopoulos said.

Tsipras is also scheduled to visit Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul on Wednesday, the spokesman added.