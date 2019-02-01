   
DIPLOMACY
Jordan’s King Abdullah to visit Turkey to meet Erdoğan, discuss regional developments

Jordanian King Abdullah II and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shake hands after a joint press conference at the Beştepe Presidential Palace in Ankara, Sep. 12, 2017. (IHA Photo)
Jordanian King Abdullah II will visit Turkey on Saturday upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish Presidency said Friday.

According to a statement by the Presidential Press Center, the king's two-day visit will include a thorough handling of all aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and steps to increase cooperation in various fields.

The talks between the two leaders and delegations are also expected to include regional and international developments, primarily issues related to Palestine.

King Abdullah II last visited Turkey in early December 2017, prior to the controversial move by the U.S. to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Erdoğan and King Abdullah frequently hold phone calls regarding matters of bilateral and regional importance.
