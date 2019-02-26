Gandhi’s 150th birthday celebrated at India's embassy in Turkey

‘India along Bosporus’ culture fests to boost ties with Turkey in 2019

The Indian Embassy in Ankara celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of India's pacifist independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on Monday.

The embassy organized a "Mahatma Gandhi Lecture Series" to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

Speaking at the event, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Indian ambassador to Turkey, said Gandhi gives "highest priority to the observance of truth" and "understanding of non-violence."

Bhattacharyya said Gandhi, an internationally renowned Indian independence campaigner, believed in fighting inequality and showed that non-violence is a positive force and a powerful weapon.

Shobhana Radhakrishna, chief functionary at Gandhian forum for ethical governance in India, displayed a presentation titled "Transformational leadership of Gandhi."

Radhakrishna said Gandhi had a progressive character dedicated to peace-building efforts, interfaith dialogue, conflict resolution, equal resource distribution, environmental conservation, voluntary self-discipline and service to humanity.

She also said Turkey and India have a "close" relationship, underlining nearly 9,000 common words in Turkish and Indian languages.

A visual presentation about Gandhi, as well as a cultural song was displayed at the event.

Ambassadors and representatives from a number of embassies, ministries and government offices also attended the event.