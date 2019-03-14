Turkey urges Saudi Arabia to name suspects on trial for Khashoggi's murder

Saudi Arabia must name the defendants on trial for murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi and disclose all the charges against them, Turkey's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement Thursday.

"We urge Saudi Arabia to tell the world which individuals are currently on trial on what charge(s)," Altun said, to lay to rest any doubts that may arise about the "sincerity" of the judicial proceedings in the kingdom.

His comments came hours after the head of the Saudi human rights commission said the kingdom was bringing those accused of the murder to justice and rejected an international investigation into the case.

Three dozen countries, including Turkey, called on Saudi Arabia last week to cooperate with a U.N.-led investigation into the murder of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the kingdom's rulership.

Expressing Turkey's deep concerns about Bandar bin Mohammed Al Aiban's objection to an international probe, Altun said they couldn't understand why a human rights official would refuse and be unsettled by efforts to bring the circumstances surrounding Khashoggi's death to light, especially after a united global call.

"We would like to assume that Mr. Al Aiban's remarks reflected his personal views rather than the official position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – our friend and kin," the communications director said.



He reiterated that it was a requirement of international law and order to bring to justice all murderers and instigators, adding that shedding light on the case will also help the kingdom safeguard its international reputation.



"Turkey will continue to serve the cause of justice until Jamal Khashoggi's body is found, the local collaborator(s) are identified, and those who ordered the hit are revealed," Altun concluded, once again emphasizing that the incident must be investigated "to the last detail" and "without being politicized."

Khashoggi was killed in the kingdom's Istanbul Consulate on Oct. 2, 2018, by a team of 15 people consisting of Saudi officials who arrived in Turkey for his murder and a cover-up team also in charge of dismembering Khashoggi's body.