Turkish, Swiss officials meet to discuss bilateral ties

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published 22.03.2019 00:09

Turkish and Swiss officials are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in Ankara, a statement said yesterday.

Political consultations between the two countries will be held under the co-chairmanship of the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for European Union Affairs, Faruk Kaymakçı and State Secretary at Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Pascale Baeriswyl in Ankara, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

"During the consultations, all aspects of bilateral relations and the areas of cooperation between the two countries, as well as their relations with the European Union and a wide range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, will be discussed," it added.

