Turkey, Peru hold diplomatic meeting in Lima

Turkey and Peru held yesterday a bilateral diplomatic meeting in the Peruvian capital Lima, the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations as well as current regional and international issues, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, bilateral relations, as well as current regional and international issues, were expected to be discussed during the political consultations. The meeting was held under the chairmanships of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sedat Önal and Peru's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Manuel Gerardo Talavera Espinar. Önal was also scheduled to meet Peru's Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio.

Last year, Turkish exports to Peru reached over $162.4 million, while imports were around $108.3 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).