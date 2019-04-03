Turkey, Russia relations to be discussed in Moscow

A panel organized by the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey's Directorate of Communications will discuss Turkey-Russia relationship in Moscow tomorrow, the Directorate of Communications said.

The panel, titled "Turkey-Russia relations during the Syria process" is part of the new edition of the "Turkey Today" panels, previously held in New York, Berlin, Buenos Aires, London, Beijing and Shanghai.

The panel, usually organized in strategically important countries, will host representatives from Russian think tank, the Valdai Discussion Club, and Turkish think tank the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) in Moscow.

At the event, leading academics will discuss the strategic importance of Turkey-Russia relations and events in Syria with the participation of press members, academics, business people, civil society organizations and think tanks.

Valdai Discussion Club Program Director Ivan Timofeev will moderate the panel. Hasan Basri Yalçın, an academic at Istanbul Trade University's Political Science and International Relations Department and SETA's strategical research director, will talk about "Turkish foreign policy and Syria."

Enes Bayraklı, an academic in the Political Science and International Relations department at the Turkish-German University, will discuss "Turkey-Russia cooperation in Syria and the impact of Transatlantic Relations."

Hüseyin Alptekin, an academic at Istanbul Şehir University's Political Science and International Relations Department, will talk about the "Syrian Civil War and Turkey's strategy to combat terrorism."