Turkey, Russia, Iran foreign affairs committees to meet in Moscow

Moscow will host a trilateral meeting today between the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Turkey, Russia and Iran.

The meeting is being held for the first time at the parliamentary level at Turkey's suggestion to contribute to regional peace, security and stability, said a statement by the Turkish parliamentary committee.

Topics to be discussed at the meeting include "relations between the three countries, regional developments, the role and the importance of parliaments and their perspectives and proposals to settle the problems," it added.

Later trilateral committee meetings will be hosted in the Turkish capital Ankara and then in Iran's capital Tehran.

The three countries also cooperate as part of the Astana process to bring peace and stability to war-torn Syria.

The first meeting of the Astana process was in Turkey in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in the Syrian conflict to the table to facilitate U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva. The Astana talks support the establishment of a U.N.-backed constitutional committee in Syria to find a political solution. The planned constitutional committee, including representatives from the opposition, the regime and guarantor countries, will be tasked with writing and establishing Syria's post-war constitution, which is seen as a stepping-stone to elections in the war-torn country.