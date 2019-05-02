President Erdoğan meets members of Bosnian Presidential Council

Bosnia-Herzegovina's Presidential Council members on Thursday paid an official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan received Chairman of the Council and Serb member Milorad Dodik, and Bosniak member Sefik Dzaferovic of the Presidential Council in an official ceremony held at the presidential complex.

The Presidential Council in Bosnia-Herzegovina has three members, representing Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats. The members are elected for a period of four years and rotate every eight months.

Thursday's visit is the first since Dodik and Dzaferovic were elected last October.

The Croat member Zeljko Komsic could not travel to Turkey due to his health problems.