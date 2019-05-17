Turkish Embassy in US calls on Muslim community to unite against anti-Muslim hatred

The Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, underlined the importance of uniting against anti-Muslim sentiments, amid escalating terrorist attacks against Muslims all around the world.

The embassy hosted American Muslim opinion leaders and some diplomatic representatives in Washington for an iftar dinner organized in the Diyanet Center of America (DCA).

"Terrorism has no color, race or religion. All kinds of terrorism are obvious crimes and we all must be against them," stated Serdar Kılıç, the Turkish ambassador in the U.S. He added that it is pleasing to see all Muslims living in the U.S. act together against the hateful discourse targeting Muslims. Mentioning the terror attack that targeted Muslims in two mosques and killed at least 50 civilians in New Zealand, Kılıç underlined the damage of anti-Muslim attacks have caused across the world.

Kılıç also expressed his sorrow over the arson attack targeting the Diyanet Mosque in New Haven and said such attacks should have no place in the U.S.

The Diyanet Mosque in New Haven was targeted in an arson attack Sunday, becoming the latest example of growing numbers of anti-Muslim attacks in the Western countries.

In a statement, the Religious Services Attache of the Turkish Consulate General in New York said an investigation was underway into the fire at Diyanet Mosque in the city of New Haven and efforts are continuing to catch the perpetrators.

It was also reported that a donation campaign was launched for the Diyanet Mosque.

As the Diyanet Center of America (DCA) announced on its website, a charity campaign for the restoration of the attacked mosque has been launched under the title, "Support the New Haven Mosque."

Addressing the guests at the dinner, Kılıç said the relationship between American Muslims and Turkish society has strengthened and this kind of organizations has a special meaning for improving relations further.