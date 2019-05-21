Bangladeshi envoy: Friendship with Turkey rooted in shared history, culture

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Ankara M. Allama Siddiki on Sunday expressed contentment over the relations between Turkey and Bangladesh, saying the two countries are brothers and this close tie between the two is rooted in their culture and history.

"The core of friendship between these two countries is deeply rooted in our shared history and culture," Siddiki said.

Siddiki spoke at an iftar dinner organized by the Bangladeshi Embassy in Ankara.

The envoy added that Ankara and Dhaka are engaged in many fields including politics, commerce, economy, defense, education and culture.

The dinner was attended by politicians, lawmakers, bureaucrats and diplomats.

The Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Shahidul Haque, a candidate for deputy director general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), made a presentation on "Principled and value-based migration governance" before the fasting meal. He highlighted the importance of inclusiveness, human rights, justice, dignity, peace and sustainability as the principles of migration governance.

He also shared some information and figures for the migration flows and density of migration in different parts of the world.

Haque concluded his presentation by sharing his observations and analysis about the Myanmar violence and the recent plight of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The secretary also gave a briefing on the latest situation of the Rohingya crisis in Istanbul on Saturday, according to a statement by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

Haque "made an eloquent description on the historical evolution of the Rohingya crisis and the systematic persecution and atrocities unleashed by Myanmar over the years on this particular community," read the statement.

It said that the secretary underlined the commitment, readiness, intent and actions of the government in providing every possible support to about 1.2 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals currently sheltering in Bangladesh.

"Haque expressed sincere appreciation to all our international friends and allies including Turkey that stand by us at this critical hour," the statement added.

Yesterday, the Turkish and Bangladeshi foreign ministries were expected to hold political consultations, which Siddiki said he hoped would contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.

The consultations were set to be co-chaired by Sedat Önal, Turkey's deputy foreign minister, and the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Shahidul Haque.

Top officials from both sides were expected to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues.

Cooperation opportunities in international organizations were also among other topics to be tackled at yesterday's meeting.