Justice Minister Gül reiterates Turkey's request for FETÖ leader Gülen's extradition from US

Turkey on Tuesday reiterated its demand for the extradition of Fetullah Gülen, the leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Speaking to reporters at the Turkish embassy residence, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said that given international conventions and agreements the U.S. and Turkey have signed, some steps should have been taken by now.

"It is not possible for us to accept that there is still not any progress on this issue," he said.

FETÖ and Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

The FETÖ leader has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999.

Ankara has requested Gülen's extradition from the U.S. several times.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, including the military, police and the judiciary.

Gül said more evidence on Gülen was submitted to the relevant authorities.

"We want the extradition to take place and the demands of Turkish judicial authorities to be fulfilled."

Turkey is closely monitoring the process, he said.

Earlier, Gül met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr, saying the two men had a "productive" meeting and that he had congratulated his American counterpart on his new post.

The meeting tackled boosting judicial cooperation between the two countries, he said on Twitter.

He told reporters that he hoped the meeting will "yield good results."