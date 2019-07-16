Trump says F-35 situation not fair to Turkey as US refused to sell Patriots

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the current situation with Turkey over F-35 jets was not fair, as the country had wanted to buy U.S. Patriot missiles before but Washington had refused at the time.

Trump's comments to reporters, made at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, follow Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, which has raised tensions with the United States and other NATO allies.

"The situation with Turkey is very complex and tough. We are in contact with Turkish officials," Trump said.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the Russian S-400s.

U.S. officials urged Turkey to buy American-made Patriot missiles, arguing that the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to possible Russian subterfuge. Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

