Turkey expects US to act as true ally: Erdoğan

Turkey expects the United States to take steps that are worthy of a true ally, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday, primarily in regard to partnering in the fight against terror.

"We will defend our national interests by means of soft power, forceful diplomacy or realpolitik as necessary," Erdoğan said at the 11th annual Ambassadors' Conference in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan said Turkey will soon move into the next stage in the process to eliminate People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists from northern Syria, as begun in operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

He also emphasized Turkey's determination to eliminate the PKK terror group in Iraq. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.