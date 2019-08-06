Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a two-day visit to Turkey tomorrow, according to a written statement from Ukraine's presidency yesterday.

During his visit, Zelensky will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara, the statement read.

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with representatives of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities in the country. Zelensky will have a meeting with Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate Bartholomew, the statement added.

Zelensky spent his holiday in the Bodrum district of the Aegean Muğla province just after the presidential election in April.

Last month, the eastern European country held snap parliamentary elections after Zelensky, formerly a popular comedian, dissolved the parliament, Verkhovna Rada, during his swearing-in ceremony in May.In last month's snap elections in Ukraine, Zelensky's party Servant of the People led the polls by receiving 43.16% of the vote. The elections did not take place in the Crimea, a peninsula on the northern Black Sea coast illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, or in eastern Ukraine, which is currently under the control of pro-Russian rebels.