President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Thursday welcomed the new envoys from Indonesia, the Philippines, Iraq and Mali, to the capital Ankara.

Indonesian Ambassador Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, the Philippine's Ambassador Raul S. Hernandez, Iraqi Ambassador Hassan al-Janabi and Malian Ambassador Mohamed Ali Ibrahim all presented their letters of credentials to Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex.

After presenting their letters, the newly appointed ambassadors attended a photo op with the president.