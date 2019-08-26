Turkey to carry out own plan if US delays Syria safe zone deal, Erdoğan says

Turkey will have to carry out its own plan if the U.S. starts delaying the safe zone agreement related to northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday, as he noted that Ankara's plans are all ready.

Speaking at the 948th-anniversary ceremony of Battle of Malazgirt (Manzikert) in the eastern province of Muş, Erdoğan expressed Turkey's determination regarding Syria.

"We are slowly covering ground regarding the efforts for the establishment of a safe zone," the president said, adding that Turkey prioritizes dialogue and cooperation to resolve problems regarding northern Syria.

"If we are forced into an undesired plan or delay, we have all preparations ready and will proceed with them," he added.

The president said they expect Turkish troops to enter the region soon.

"I hope nobody tests our patience regarding our determination to clear terrorists from our border with Syria," Erdoğan said.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor running from the Euphrates River to the Iraqi border to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians currently living in Turkey to their home country and provide security for Turkish border settlements and military outposts. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center. The agreement envisages the setting up of measures necessary to address Turkey's security concerns.

Although the first phase of establishing a safe zone in northern Syria has been launched together with the U.S. after a long period of discussions, Turkey is still approaching the issue cautiously due to its previous failed negotiations with the NATO ally.

The U.S., which has designated the PKK a terrorist organization, still allies itself with the SDF in Syria, which mainly consist of PKK offshoot YPG militants. Turkey wants YPG commanders removed from the SDF's top ranks and Sunni Arabs, together with non-YPG Kurds, included in the lower ranks.

Turkish drones carried out surveillance work in the safe zone area last week in preparation for the helicopter flight.