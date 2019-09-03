Czech PM pays official visit to Turkey for bilateral talks

Czechia Prime Minister Andrej Babiš arrived yesterday for a two-day official visit to Turkey upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During Babiš's visit, all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and the Czech Republic are expected to be reviewed and possible steps for the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries to be discussed. The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on current regional and global developments.

After his visit to Ankara, Prime Minister Babiš is expected to proceed to Istanbul, where he will hold various talks and attend a business forum to be hosted by the Turkey-Czechia Business Council.