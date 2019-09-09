FM Çavuşoğlu discusses Syria with Russian counterpart

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed Syria's Idlib and the Astana process with his Russian counterpart Lavrov over the phone, foreign ministry sources said Monday.

The two ministers also focused on the establishment of a constitutional committee in Syria, sources added.

A committee to carve out a constitution was decided upon at the Syrian national dialogue congress in Sochi on Jan. 30, 2018, and has generated indisputable U.N. support as a means of reaching a political solution to the protracted crisis.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on protesters with unexpected ferocity. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. officials.