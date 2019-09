Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 24 countries

Turkey appointed new ambassadors to 24 countries and two permanent missions, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Mehmet Metin Eker was appointed ambassador to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while Suat Hayri Aka was picked for the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

According to the ministry, the list of countries that were assigned new ambassadors is as follows:

Haldun Tekneci — Hanoi, Vietnam

Togan Oral — Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Mustafa Osman Turan — Dhaka, Bangladesh

Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş — Algeria, Algeria

Rakibe Demet Şekercioğlu — Colombo, Sri Lanka

Hasan Mehmet Sekizkök — Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia

Mustafa Özcan — Minsk, Belarus

Süleyman İnan Özyıldız — Tallinn, Estonia

Ufuk Ekici — Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

İsmail Aramaz — Amman, Jordan

Mehmet Erkan Aytun — Guatemala City, Guatemala

Hasan Ulusoy — Brussels, Belgium

Aylin Sekizkök — Sofia, Bulgaria

Nuri Kaya Bakkalbaşı — Antananarivo, Madagascar

Fatma Pihava Ünlü — San Jose, Costa Rica

Yeşim Kebapçıoğlu — Santo Domingo, Dominic Republic

Bengü Yiğitgüden — Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Tolga Bermek — Banjul, Gambiya

Kemal Kaygısız — N'Djamena, Chad

Orhan Işık — Vientiane, Laos

Gülcan Akoğuz — Santiago, Chile

Nilüfer Erdem Kaygısız — Libreville, Gabon