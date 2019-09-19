Turkey, Uganda to sign new cooperation agreements, including military training, education

Turkey and Uganda are expected to sign six new cooperation agreements on topics ranging from from military training to education by the end of the year, according to Turkey's ambassador to Uganda.

"Some of the agreements we expect to sign include, cooperation in military training, judiciary, higher education, economic cooperation and the establishment of the Yunus Emre Institute," Kerem Alp told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an exclusive interview.

Alp said once the agreements were signed, Turkey would begin training Ugandan police officers and soldiers.

Turkey will also cooperate with Uganda in the judicial sector after signing a mutual legal assistance agreement in which the two countries will cooperate in law enforcement and repatriate wanted criminals from each country.

"These agreements will strengthen the legal framework between the two nations," said the diplomat. He said cooperation in the higher education sector will see Turkey offering doctoral and post-doctoral scholarships for Ugandan students who want to study in Turkey.

Turkey currently offers scholarships to Ugandan undergraduates to study in Turkish universities.

According to Alp, more than 300 Ugandans have graduated from Turkish universities since the undergraduate scholarships program was introduced.

Meanwhile, 50 other Ugandans are currently in the process of receiving scholarships, he said.

The diplomat revealed that some of the graduates from Turkish universities have been employed by Turkish companies and organizations operating in Uganda, while others found jobs in their home country.

Turkey's state-run aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), has also been providing vocational training for hundreds of Ugandans to help them start their own businesses to lower unemployment in the landlocked East African nation.

TİKA is currently engaged in a variety of developmental cooperation activities in 150 countries through its 60 program coordination offices, including 20 in Africa. Some of the projects it is tackling are in the fields of education, health, water and sanitation. Others include agricultural development, civil and economic infrastructure, restoration and tourism, among others.

The ambassador said several Ugandans have been trained as plumbers, electricians and fashion designers among others.

"Our most recent training was in 3D printing and modeling for staffers of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU)," he said.

The university is expected to incorporate 3D printing into its teaching program in the IT and computer science departments.

"So far more than 500 girls have been trained and awarded certificates in fashion and design," Yahya Acu, coordinator for TİKA, previously said on the issue. After officially opening its offices in Uganda last year, TİKA has undertaken several development projects in the country. "We have just completed the distribution of scholastic materials to some schools in Uganda benefiting 203 students. Some of the materials distributed include school bags, uniforms, books and metallic suitcases for students studying in boarding schools," he explained.

Acu also said TİKA is planning to assist the government of Uganda by building additional classrooms at some schools.

Alp further said he was happy Uganda and Turkey were making good progress on cooperation on all fronts.

"This is the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations,'' he said cheerfully.

Meanwhile, in July, Turkey had discussions with Ugandan officials over transferring the management of both Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) linked schools and hospitals in the country to Turkey.

Alp expressed at that time that he hopes that the Ugandan government will cooperate on the issue so that the schools are transferred to the Turkish state-backed Maarif Foundation, a Turkish group created to manage former FETÖ-run schools and open new schools.

After the 2016 defeated coup, Turkey established the foundation to take charge of FETÖ's overseas schools. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad.

FETÖ is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish government through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, judiciary and academia.

FETÖ also operates many schools abroad, which serve as a revenue stream for its terrorist and infiltration activities.