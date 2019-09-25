Erdoğan meets with Greece’s Mitsotakis, Iraq’s Salih

Where are the borders of the state of Israel? Erdoğan asks UNGA

President Erdoğan, first lady attend UN dinner given by Trump

Erdoğan highlights global injustice, urges world to take action in UNGA speech

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday continued his busy schedule of meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Turkish president held closed door meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Iraqi President Barham Salih.

Erdoğan later met wtih Fayez al-Sarraj, chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, at the Peninsula Hotel where the Turkish president is staying this week.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan were among Turkish officials who joined the meetings.

Erdoğan also met with the Prime Minister of Czechia, Andrej Babis, in a meeting that was closed to the press at the Peninsula Hotel.

Earlier in the day, he met with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic at the U.N. Headquarters.

Erdoğan will be in New York through Friday. He addressed the General Assembly Tuesday morning on the first day of general debate.

His visit to New York has included numerous meetings with other heads of state and government and with religious groups including Muslim and Jewish leaders.