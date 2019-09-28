Greek Cypriot policies contrary to int'l law: Turkish Foreign Ministry

The Greek Cypriots and Greece's policies in Eastern Mediterranean are contrary to international law, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement Saturday after holding a meeting with foreign ministers of Egypt and a Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCASC) in New York.

"Steps taken to ignore and isolate Turkey and Turkish Cypriots have no chance of being successful," Aksoy said, adding that drilling projects in Eastern Mediterranean without involvement of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots will never be effective.

"We invite all countries to confront the political, economic and geographical realities of the region and to pursue policies consistent with these realities," he said.

Aksoy highlighted that Turkey will not allow Greek Cypriots to violate the rights of Turkish Cypriots with regards to their official status and the exploitation of natural resources.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area.

Since this spring, Ankara has sent two drilling vessels -- Fatih and most recently Yavuz -- to the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting the right of Turkey and the TRNC to the resources of the region.

The Turkish-flagged drillship Fatih launched offshore drilling operations this May in an area 75 kilometers (42 nautical miles) off the western coast of the island of Cyprus.

Athens and Greek Cypriots have opposed the move, threatening to arrest the ships' crews and enlisting EU leaders to join their criticism.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus' annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries -- Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. -- ended in 2017 in Switzerland.