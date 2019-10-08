FM Çavuşoğlu discusses Syria with Russian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed northeastern Syria over the phone.

Çavuşoğlu and Lavrov discussed in detail the Syrian settlement process, paying particular attention to the situation in the country's northeast, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They also exchanged views on the situation in the Balkans, the statement added.

The ministers agreed to continue an intensive dialogue with a view to further strengthen and develop Russian-Turkish cooperation in all areas.

The phone call came amid Turkish officials' signal of potential operation to northern Syria to ensure Turkey's security by clearing the region of the terrorists.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence to return home.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.