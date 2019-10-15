Trump says Pompeo and Pence to travel to Ankara Wednesday to discuss Turkey's Syria op

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence would be traveling to Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday to discuss Turkey's Operation Peace Spring and the situation in Syria.

"Mike is heading it up with Secretary Pompeo, they'll be leaving tomorrow," Trump said at the White House.

Pence plans to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday in an effort to negotiate a ceasefire in Syria, and to warn on continued U.S. sanctions, according to a statement from Trump's office.

"The Administration is resolved to maintain security in the region, the safety of civilians, and the continued detention of ISIS fighters," the office said, using another name for the Daesh terrorist organization.

Besides Pompeo, Pence is also expected to be accompanied by National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Trump's special envoy for the anti-Daesh coalition James Jeffrey.