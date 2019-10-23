Iran welcomes Turkey-Russia deal on Syria

An agreement between Russia and Turkey to deploy their forces in northeast Syria was a positive step toward securing stability in the country, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"Iran welcomes any steps that will bring security and calm to Syria and to secure the country's integrity," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

Under a deal agreed Tuesday which both Moscow and Ankara hailed as a triumph, forces of Bashar Assad and Russia will move into northeast Syria to remove People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists and their weapons from the border with Turkey.

"The agreement between Russia and Turkey is a positive step. We hope this agreement will remove Turkey's concerns and will bring peace and security to Syria," Mousavi said.

A close ally of Assad, Iran has offered to engage the YPG, the regime and Turkey in talks to establish security along the Turkish-Syrian border following Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

"Iran has always backed political means to resolve disputes...and Tehran is happy to help for talks between Syria and Turkey to reach an understanding," Mousavi said.