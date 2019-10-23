Kremlin tells YPG to withdraw or 'be mauled' by Turkish army

Russia advised the PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) to withdraw from the Syrian border in line with a deal between Moscow and Ankara or be mauled by the Turkish army.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the United States of encouraging the YPG to stay close to the border, contrary to the deal signed between Turkey and Washington that agrees on the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from the area.

On Tuesday, Turkey and Russia reached a deal to establish a "terror-free zone" near the border.

The Sochi agreement includes articles upholding Turkey's border security and withdrawal of YPG terrorist elements 30 km. away from the border.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northeastern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

In 2017, the Astana peace process to end the Syrian conflict was spearheaded by Turkey, Russia and Iran in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana), Kazakhstan's capital, and since then it has seen over a dozen meetings.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.