Qatari envoy: Turkey won 'diplomatic victory' in Syria

Qatar's ambassador to Turkey has described an agreement between Ankara, Moscow and Washington on the parameters of a proposed safe zone in northern Syria as a "diplomatic victory" for Turkey.



In an interview with the Qatari Al-Sharq newspaper, Salem bin Mubarak al-Shafi said Qatar has always backed Turkey's legitimate right to defend its national security.



He described a recent phone call made by Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a "clear support message that affirms Turkey's right to defend its border and the country's national security against terrorist attacks."



The Qatari envoy described the deal that was signed with Russia last week over the Turkish safe zone in Syria as a "diplomatic victory" for Turkey.



"Turkey did not bow to international pressure or foreign dictations," he said.



"If the U.S. had not implicitly recognized Turkey's right to defend its border against terrorism, it would not have sent a delegation headed by the vice president [Mike Pence] to negotiate with Ankara," he said.



"Turkey's deal with Russia is not less important than the agreement with the U.S. as it is considered a political and military victory for Turkey," the diplomat said.



The Qatari diplomat said criticisms of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria were not objective.



"These criticisms were only directed against Turkey and its policies and reflected the double standards practiced by the critics," he said.



He said countries that criticized the Turkish operation "don't see any problem in all forms of foreign interference in Syria."



"Isn't it the right of Turkey to create a safe zone to protect its border and create a safe home for [Syrian] refugees," he asked.



The Qatari diplomat said relations were progressing between Doha and Ankara.



"Bilateral relations have made a huge stride and we're progressing despite challenges facing both countries," he said.



He also said that Qatari tourists in Turkey exceeded 130,000 last year.



"Investments are also improving," he said, citing that Turkey has attracted foreign direct investment worth $4.2 billion from January to August of this year, according to figures by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).



"We are sparing no effort to remove obstacles facing investors in both countries and are seeking to help them with a view to creating new opportunities and partnerships," he said.