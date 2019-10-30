   
DIPLOMACY
CATEGORIES

Georgia's PM Gakharia to pay official visit to Turkey on Oct. 31

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 30.10.2019 21:38
Updated 30.10.2019 21:51
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. (Photo courtesy of the Georgia Government Press Office)
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia. (Photo courtesy of the Georgia Government Press Office)

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia will pay an official visit to Turkey on Thursday, a statement released by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said.

Gakharia's first official visit to Turkey after taking office comes at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the visit, Gakharia will meet Erdoğan and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries, evaluating steps to further strengthen ties.

The meeting will also involve the exchange of views on regional and international developments.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Diplomacy Turkish-Russian joint patrols will start in Syria on Friday, President...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS