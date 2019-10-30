Turkey-Russia joint patrols in Syria to start Friday

Turkish-Russian joint patrols will start in Syria on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday, after the Kremlin said People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists had withdrawn under a deal between Ankara and Moscow.

"We will start the joint work on the ground on Friday, namely we are starting the joint patrols," Erdoğan said.

Under the agreement hammered out in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi last week after Turkey's cross-border anti-terror operation in Syria, the YPG terrorists were given a 150-hour deadline, which expired at 1500 GMT Tuesday.

Under the Sochi deal, Turkish and Russian joint patrols were meant to begin after the deadline expired.

Erdoğan said Russian authorities informed Ankara that some 34,000 members of the terror group have withdrawn — together with 3,260 pieces of heavy weaponry — from a zone running 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Turkish-Syrian border.

"The data we have points to the fact that this wasn't fully achieved," Erdoğan said, referring to the Russian assurances.

"We will give the necessary response after we carry out work in the field," he added.

He again stressed that Turkey "reserves the right to carry out its own operation" if it identifies any YPG terrorists or if its forces come under attack.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said talks between Turkish and Russian officials on developments in northeast Syria have concluded and the two delegations have "largely" reached an agreement.

"Inter-delegation talks with Russia were concluded a short while ago. An agreement was largely reached. Our efforts continue in a mutually constructive, understanding way," Akar said.