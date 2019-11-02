Trump says Syria pause has 'held nicely'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday the pause in northern Syria, where Turkey has launched an operation to remove the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists, has held "very nicely."

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump also said he had a very good relationship with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



Turkey recently launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 as the third in a series of Turkish cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the YPG.

On Oct. 17, Turkey agreed to pause the operation for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned safe zone.