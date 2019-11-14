Hungary to provide diplomatic status to Turkic Council

The Hungarian government introduced a bill Wednesday to parliament to provide diplomatic status for the representative of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Budapest.



This step was taken in consideration of the close historical and cultural bonds between Hungarian and Turkish people, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported by citing the bill, which was brought by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to parliament.



In September, the Turkic Council opened a representative office in Budapest. Hungary joined the Turkic Council last year during the organization's summit in Kyrgyzstan.



The Turkic Council was established in October 2009 by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan finalized its accession to the organization during the 7th summit of the Turkic Council on Oct. 15, 2019, in Baku. Hungary and Turkmenistan are observer states. The council aims to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.



The organization has various institutions in different fields, including the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) established in 1993, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) established in 2008, the International Turkic Academy established in 2010, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation whose founding document was signed in 2012 and the Turkic Business Council whose founding document was signed in 2011.