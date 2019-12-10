Croatian foreign minister to visit Turkey for bilateral talks

Croatia's foreign minister will pay an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday for bilateral and the EU talks, according to Turkey's Foreign Ministry.

Croatia's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman, who was appointed last July, will be in Turkey for the first time, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Grlic-Radman's first official visit will "provide an opportunity to discuss all aspects of our bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues," the statement said.

"The priorities of the EU Presidency – which Croatia will take over in January 2020 for six months – as well as the accession process of Turkey to the EU will also be addressed during the visit," it added.