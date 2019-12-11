High-level Syria talks highlight opposition to illegal seizure of oil revenues

The parties attending the 14th round of high-level meetings on Syria have emphasized the importance of implementing the Turkey-Russia deal in northeastern Syria.



They also rejected all attempts that threaten Syria's territorial integrity and the national security of neighboring countries while objecting to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"The parties have reiterated their commitment in re-establishing calm in Idlib and in preserving the de-escalation status of the area," the statement read. It added that they also expressed concern about the civilian casualties and agreed to shore up efforts to ensure civilian security.

The Turkish side also expressed concern over the Assad regime's attacks targeting civilians, the statement said.

"Turkey has confirmed its support for the ongoing efforts to enhance the political process, in close coordination with the Syrian opposition and the U.N. Turkey underscored the expectation from the Astana guarantors to ensure constructive stance by the regime for the functioning of the Constitutional Committee in accordance with its mandate agreed by the Syrian parties," the Foreign Ministry said. "Turkey has stressed its expectation to respect the Working Group's rules of procedure for future operations of mutual and simultaneous release of persons detained by the opposition groups and the regime."

The 14th round of peace talks was held in the Kazakh city of Nur-Sultan, formerly Astana, on Dec. 10-11.

Turkey, Russia, and Iran serve as guarantor states in the Astana peace process.

The first meeting of the Astana process was held in Turkey in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in the Syrian conflict to the table to facilitate U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva. The Astana talks support the establishment of the U.N.-backed constitutional committee in Syria as a way to find a political solution. The planned constitutional committee, including representatives from the opposition, regime and guarantor countries, will be tasked with writing and establishing Syria's post-war constitution, which is seen as a stepping-stone to elections in the war-torn country.