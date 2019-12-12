US sanctions bill disrespects Turkey's sovereignty, MFA says

The U.S.’ attempt to impose sanctions on Turkey disrespects the country’s sovereign decisions to protect its national security, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement released Thursday.

The ministry criticized the Senate’s approval of a foreign relations committee-backed legislation that proposes levying sanctions on Turkey for its anti-terror operation in northern Syria and the purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense system.

“The main cause of this (the sanctions) is the deep disappointment because we dealt a heavy blow to the long and carefully planned project (in northern Syria),” the ministry said.

The ministry was referring to the efforts of the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), to establish a terrorist corridor on its southern border that could threaten Turkey's border security and peace.

While the country liberated northwestern territories from Daesh in cross-border operations, it also prevented the YPG from establishing a de facto autonomous region in Syria connecting the northwestern Afrin canton to the Kobani and Jazeera cantons in the northeast, which Ankara describes as a "terror corridor" posing a grave security threat to its national security.

Calling the legislation “disrespectful,” the ministry said it will have no function and will only damage Turkey-U.S. ties.

“We call on U.S. Congress to adopt a constructive stance in line with the joint goals we set with top officials to enhance Turkey-U.S. ties and act with commonsense,” the ministry added.

The Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 18-4 on the sanctions bill against Turkey’s S-400 purchase and Operation Peace Spring.

Another bill proposing levying sanctions on Turkey was approved in the House of Representatives on Oct. 29.

The legislation will have to be approved by the House of Representatives and be signed by President Donald Trump to become law.

Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads over NATO ally Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 system, which Washington says is not compatible with NATO defenses and poses a threat to its F-35 stealth fighter jets, which Lockheed Martin Corp. is developing.

Turkey, however, emphasized that the S-400s would not be integrated into NATO systems and would pose no threat to the alliance, rejecting calls to back out of the deal. Ankara also stressed it was the U.S.' refusal to sell it Patriots that led it to seek out other sellers, adding that Russia offered it a better deal, including technology transfers.

The acquisition of the Russian system prompted the Trump administration in July to remove Turkey from the F-35 fifth-generation joint strike fighter program, in which Ankara was formerly a major buyer and manufacturer. Tensions deepened after that month, in which Turkey received its first shipment of the Russian equipment.

Last month, the head of Russia's state arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, was cited as saying that Moscow hoped to seal a deal to supply Turkey with more S-400 missile systems in the first half of 2020.

Trump's administration has held off on levying sanctions despite Trump signing a sweeping sanctions law, namely the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), in 2017, mandating them for countries that do business with Russia's military.

Some U.S. lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, ramped up their efforts to impose measures against Ankara in October when Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear YPG terrorists from northern Syria.

Normally an ardent defender of fellow-Republican Trump, Graham and some others in his party have been harshly critical of Trump's decision to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria ahead of the Turkish counterterrorism operation.