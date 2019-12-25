   
DIPLOMACY
President Erdoğan arrives in Tunisia in unannounced visit

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 25.12.2019 13:24
Updated 25.12.2019 13:36
Tunisian President Kais Saied (Right) welcomes President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in an official ceremony in Tunis on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 (Photo by @RTEdijital on Twitter)
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has landed in Tunisia with a delegation to hold a previously undisclosed meeting with Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied, the Turkish Presidency said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Hakan Fidan and Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın are accompanying the president.

Turkey supports the U.N.-backed GNA government in Libya against militia and mercenaries of self-proclaimed military leader Khalifa Haftar.

On Nov. 27, Turkey and the GNA signed two bilateral memoranda after a meeting between Erdoğan and GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj in Istanbul.

