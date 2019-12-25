President Erdoğan discusses Libya ceasefire with Tunisian counterpart

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed ceasefire efforts in Libya with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied, who he said will greatly contribute to stability in the region.



Erdoğan landed in Tunisia on Wednesday, with a delegation to hold a previously undisclosed meeting with Saied.



"I believe that Tunisia will have valuable and constructive contributions to the efforts ensure stability in Libya," Erdoğan told a joint news conference in Tunis, noting that the two leaders focused on cooperative steps that can be taken to facilitate a political process in the country.



He noted that the ongoing crisis in Libya does not only negatively affect the country, but also disturbs neighboring countries, especially including Tunisia.



Regarding the deployment of Turkish troops in Libya, Erdoğan said Turkey has never sent troops without a request.



"Of course we will consider it if there is an invitation," he said.



Turkey's Parliament approved a security and military deal with Libya's U.N.-supported government on Saturday.



The deal allows Turkey to provide military training and equipment at the request of the Libyan government that controls the capital, Tripoli, and some of the country's west.



Following the military cooperation deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara might consider sending troops to Libya if the Tripoli government made such a request.



Turkish and Tunisian delegations hold talks in Tunis (AA Photo)



The president noted that Turkey and Libya will continue to cooperate and Greece has no right to comment about the matter.



He criticized countries seeking to cooperate with Khalifa Haftar who commands forces based in eastern Libya. France, Russia and key Arab countries, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia openly support Haftar.



"We take steps with the internationally recognized Sarraj administration," Erdoğan said in reference to Tripoli-based GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and added: "Let us not allow other actors to oppress our brothers and sisters in Libya."



Erdoğan also criticized the presence of the Russian Wagner group, which he previously said acts like the mercenaries of Haftar.



"Under what name did the so-called Wagners, which include 5,000 actors from Sudan and 2,000 from Russia, come to Libya? What are they doing there?" Erdoğan said.



Erdoğan also said the upcoming Berlin conference, which is expected to be held in January, should have included Tunisia and Algeria. He had previously said that countries in the region should also have a say in the resolution of the Libya conflict as they are directly affected by it.



The Berlin Conference on Libya was initially planned to take place in October, delayed for November.



Meanwhile, Tunisian President Saied said they had an extensive meeting about the Libya issue. He said the deal signed between Libya and Turkey concerns the two countries.



Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Hakan Fidan and Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın are accompanying the president.



Turkey supports the U.N.-backed GNA government in Libya against militia and mercenaries of self-proclaimed military leader Khalifa Haftar.

On Nov. 27, Turkey and the GNA signed two bilateral memoranda after a meeting between Erdoğan and GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj in Istanbul.

Tripoli-based al-Sarraj sent letters to the leaders of the United States, Britain, Italy, Algeria and Turkey, urging them to "activate security cooperation deals."



The aim is to help the GNA "face aggression against the Libyan capital... by any armed group operating outside the legitimacy of the state, to preserve social peace and achieve stability in Libya," he said.



Sarraj also called for help to battle Daesh and Al-Qaida, saying Haftar's offensive had given the terrorist groups "the appropriate opportunity and environment" for a resurgence in Libya.



Since the ousting and death of the country's longtime dictator, Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya. Turkey and Qatar, as well as Italy, have been allied with Sarraj's government based in Tripoli.



On April 4, Hafter's forces launched an offensive to capture the capital Tripoli from the GNA. Haftar's April push made early gains but has since stalled at the edge of the capital in a bloody stalemate.