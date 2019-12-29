Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Syria, Libya in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss Syria and Libya, according to an official statement Sunday.



The statement issued by Turkey's Directorate of Communications said the two leaders also addressed bilateral relations and regional developments.



The phone talk came after Ankara and Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Nov. 27 signed two separate pacts, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.



Separately, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



The operation has been paused following two deals with Russia and the U.S. to allow terrorists to withdraw from the region.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.