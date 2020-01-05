Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss killing of Soleimani

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Sunday held a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart.

According to diplomatic sources, Çavuşoğlu and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone airstrike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Friday.

The Iranian general's slaying marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who gave Soleimani the country's highest honor last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of plotting an attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, and planning to carry out additional attacks on U.S. diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region.